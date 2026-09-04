SEC Fines Ex-Bancorp CFO Over Improper Annual Report

By Sarah Jarvis ( September 4, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- The Bancorp Inc.'s former chief financial officer will pay $30,000 to settle allegations from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that he filed an annual report with purported audit opinions on the firm's financial statements despite knowing the auditors hadn't provided their final approval for the statements....
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