Licensing Co., TSMC Settle ITC Chip Patent Case
By Elliot Weld ( September 4, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- A company called Longitude Licensing Ltd. has reached a settlement with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. to end a case against several technology companies at the U.S. International Trade Commission seeking a ban on imports of certain products....
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