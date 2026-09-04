9th Circ. Restores Idaho Abortion Ban Enforcement, For Now
By Gianna Ferrarin ( September 4, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit will allow Idaho to fully enforce its abortion ban while the state briefs its request for emergency relief from an order that blocked the ban's application in certain health-related circumstances and declared a fundamental right to some abortions under the U.S. Constitution....
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