Employment Authority: Inside Va.'s Wage Protection Push

Law360 ( September 4, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on details about Virginia's new wage protection division created by President Joe Biden's former wage chief, how a National Labor Relations Board memo depicts the limits of workers' political advocacy protections, and why government employee advocates are alarmed by a recent U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission policy shift. ...
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