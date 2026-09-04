Judge Asks Atty To Explain Absences In Nurses' Wage Suit
By Rachel Konieczny ( September 4, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal magistrate judge ordered Friday that an attorney for nearly 40 nurses in a wage lawsuit against Colorado-based U.S. Nursing Corp. explain why he has not appeared in the case for months and why the court should not therefore toss the suit....
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