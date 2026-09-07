Healey Won't Rule Out Tax Hikes Despite Business Demands
By Josh White ( September 7, 2026, 5:52 PM BST) -- Chancellor John Healey declined on Monday to rule out tax hikes in the autumn Budget statement despite demands from industry groups to reduce the fiscal pressure on businesses....
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