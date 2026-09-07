Amazon Says Big Sellers Should Opt In To £2.7B Class Action

By Eddie Beaver ( September 7, 2026, 2:25 PM BST) -- Amazon asked a London tribunal on Monday to carve larger merchants out of a certified opt-out class action worth an estimated £2.7 billion ($3.65 billion) over alleged competition abuses, arguing they should participate only on an opt-in basis....
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