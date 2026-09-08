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Mich. Lawyer Can't Shake Cybersecurity Firm's $550K Claim

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 8, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Detroit attorney who promoted voter fraud claims after the 2020 election must face a cybersecurity company's breach of contract and defamation suit after a Michigan federal judge found the company plausibly alleged the attorney and her law firm retaliated against its investigators after they found no evidence of election fraud and allegedly declined a request to report otherwise....

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