Fla. Firm Trenam Law Faces DQ Bid In Trade Secrets Case
By Madison Arnold ( September 8, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Trenam Law is facing a disqualification bid in Florida federal court from Climate First Bank and other defendants seeking to push the firm out of a trade secrets case because it previously represented the bank in loan transactions and related banking matters....
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