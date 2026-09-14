DOD's HIV-Positive Enlistee Ban Is 'Irrational,' 4th Circ. Told

By Tom Lotshaw ( September 14, 2026, 11:31 PM EDT) -- An attorney for people barred from joining the military for being HIV-positive called the policy irrational at a Monday en banc hearing at the Fourth Circuit, as some judges asked why they should scuttle that policy and overstep deference normally afforded to military leaders....
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