Insurer Wants Fees For Claims Handler's 'Misrepresentations'
By Danielle Ferguson ( September 8, 2026, 2:32 PM EDT) -- An excess liability insurer asked a Pennsylvania federal court to award attorney fees for the costs of defending what the insurer called "baseless" accusations from a claims handler that hinged on a letter the handler knew wasn't a formal demand for indemnification of a $7 million underlying judgment....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.