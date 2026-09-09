Ex-Judge, Law Profs Urge 4th Circ. To Limit Digital Warrants
By Parker Quinlan ( September 9, 2026, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A former federal magistrate judge and a group of law school professors from around the country have urged the Fourth Circuit to find that a geofence warrant at the heart of a major U.S. Supreme Court decision is too broad in light of the high court's ruling....
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