2nd Circ. Seems Hesitant To Kick PwC Bias Suit To Arbitration
By Vin Gurrieri ( September 21, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit appeared skeptical Monday of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP's push to compel arbitration of a former worker's suit alleging discriminatory harassment, with one judge saying the company is advocating for an "extraordinary understanding" of a 2022 law barring mandatory arbitration of sexual harassment claims....
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