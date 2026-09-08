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'Resilience,' Scale Up For Changes In EU Merger Overhaul

By Bryan Koenig ( September 8, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- With major European Union merger reforms due for finalization by the end of the year, the EU's top competition official said Sunday that enforcers plan to add more clarity to the draft merger guidelines, including by spelling out how improving environmental "resilience" can push transactions across the finish line....

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