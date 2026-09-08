Reusable-Rocket Maker Stoke Space Gets $1B Series E Boost

By Rachel Riley ( September 8, 2026, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Washington-based Stoke Space Technologies on Tuesday announced the initial closure of a $1 billion Series E financing round, saying the fresh funding will propel its plans to launch a fully reusable rocket early next year and accelerate its development of a larger, more advanced model....
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