Conn. Justice Says $87M Telecom Bid 'Hard To Take Seriously'

By Aaron Keller ( September 8, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A once-bankrupt telecommunications company's bid for more than $80 million in interest on top of a $3.6 million judgment seemed "absurd" to one Connecticut Supreme Court justice hearing a 16-year-old contract dispute Tuesday, though he later said the party that hasn't paid shouldn't escape entirely unscathed....
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