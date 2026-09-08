Fed. Circ. Urged To Overturn Natera's Cancer Test Patent Win

By Dani Kass ( September 8, 2026, 5:49 PM EDT) -- ArcherDX is asking the Federal Circuit to fully free it from a Delaware federal jury's $19 million verdict for infringing Natera cancer diagnostic patents, saying the district court judge was wrong to only remove $10 million from that total....
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