Personal Staff Carveout Sinks Black Assistant DA's Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson ( September 9, 2026, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge shut down a Black assistant district attorney's suit claiming her boss underpaid her out of race discrimination, ruling her case can't stay in court because she isn't considered an employee under federal civil rights law....
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