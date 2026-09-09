Conn. Justices Doubt State's Bid To Split Spousal Claims
By Aaron Keller ( September 9, 2026, 7:12 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court appeared skeptical Wednesday of the state's assertion that government immunity laws require a separate office to consider a husband's loss of companionship claim while his wife sues UConn Health for medical malpractice in superior court, with some justices indicating split actions seemed inefficient and unworkable....
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