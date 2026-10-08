Coastal County Tells Texas Justices It's Free To Tax Stored Oil

By Michael Nunes ( October 8, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas county's property tax on stored oil that companies said was bound for export doesn't violate the import-export clause of the U.S. Constitution, the county told the state's high court Thursday, saying a significant amount of oil remained in the state....
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