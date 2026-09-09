Judge Denies Validity Redo After $38M Verdict Partly Revived

By Dani Kass ( September 9, 2026, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Bottler Shibuya Hoppmann and dairy company HP Hood are not entitled to a new trial on the validity of Steuben Foods' bottle sterilization patents after the Federal Circuit partly revived a $38 million infringement verdict against them, a Delaware federal judge said Wednesday....
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