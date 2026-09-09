Candor Wins AI Tech Ownership Fight In Del. Chancery

By Jarek Rutz ( September 9, 2026, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court has ruled that Italian artificial intelligence company iDentiVisuals must transfer ownership of its emotion-recognition technology to legal tech firm Candor, saying the startup breached a binding agreement by failing to deliver and safeguard the technology it had licensed....
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