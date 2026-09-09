Mich. To Revisit Line 5 Tunnel Permits After High Court Ruling
By Melanie Dorsey ( September 9, 2026, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Michigan environmental regulators will reconsider permits issued in July for Enbridge Energy LP's proposed Line 5 tunnel beneath the Straits of Mackinac after the Michigan Supreme Court found earlier this year that a separate state approval of the project relied on an improperly narrow environmental review, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday. ...
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