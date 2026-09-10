Littler Adds 8 Jackson Lewis Attys In Puerto Rico

By Andrea Keckley ( September 10, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC announced Thursday that it has hired eight former Jackson Lewis PC attorneys in San Juan, Puerto Rico, expanding its footprint in the U.S. territory to include more than 35 lawyers and business professionals....
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