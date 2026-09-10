5th Circ. Finds NC Worker Must Face Hurricane Ida Crash Suit

By Mike Curley ( September 10, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has revived claims from four people injured in a car crash with a utility worker in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, finding that the North Carolina worker was not a "representative" of Louisiana or its municipalities, and thus not entitled to immunity under the state's natural disaster law....
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