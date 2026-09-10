DOL Rule Opens Job Services To Outsourcing, Union Says

By Emily Brill ( September 10, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor misread a Depression-era law when it began allowing private contractors to run a network of public employment offices, a civil servants' union argued in a lawsuit filed Thursday, asking the D.C. federal court to strike down the agency's change in protocol....
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