OpenAI Faces Senate Probe Into Hugging Face Breach
By Craig Clough ( September 10, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Members of a U.S. Senate Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs subcommittee Wednesday sent letters to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman seeking answers about the company's artificial intelligence models breaching Hugging Face's security. ...
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