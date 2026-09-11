Board OKs Gov't Use Of Outside Declarations In Asylum Case

By Ganesh Setty ( September 11, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- An immigration appeals board vacated an immigration judge's grant of asylum to an Indian citizen, finding the judge erroneously put little weight on outside declarations that the federal government said contained boilerplate language resembling the Indian citizen's own declaration....
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