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Colo. Judge Asked To Sanction Hospital In Gender Care Suit

By Rachel Konieczny ( September 10, 2026, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Transgender adolescent patients of Children's Hospital Colorado urged a state judge on Thursday to sanction the hospital for refusing to resume providing gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth patients, arguing that the hospital can't avoid its obligation to provide the care by blaming its providers....

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