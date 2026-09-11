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Del. Ruling Emphasizes High Bar To Pleading A Control Group

By Caroline Wong and Natalie Piazza ( September 11, 2026, 3:12 PM EDT) -- In Le Clair v. KnowBe4 Inc., the Delaware Court of Chancery on May 27 dismissed a putative class action brought by former stockholders who claimed that two institutional investors and KnowBe4's CEO had joined forces as a control group, and that the directors who approved the resulting take-private deal breached their fiduciary duties.[1] The Court of Chancery rejected the control-group theory outright and held that, even assuming the board was conflicted, a fully informed stockholder vote cleansed the transaction....

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