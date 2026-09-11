In-House Atty Org. Says Rival Ripped Off Data For AI Tool
By Andrea Keckley ( September 11, 2026, 4:02 PM EDT) -- The Association of Corporate Counsel alleges in Delaware federal court that its competitor used the nonprofit's proprietary materials to train its artificial intelligence tool Lloyd and "brazenly promoted its Lloyd product by showing the public that ACC materials could be accessed via Lloyd."...
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