7th Circ. Won't Revive Mail Carrier's Race Bias Suit

By Gina Kim ( September 10, 2026, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit declined to revive a U.S. Postal Service carrier's discrimination suit stemming from an altercation with his supervisor, who called police to escort him off the premises, ruling Thursday no reasonable jury could say the treatment, "however disrespectful or ill-advised," had anything to do with the carrier's race....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.