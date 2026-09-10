US, Ohio Settle 15-Year Dam Mining Dispute
By Isaac Monterose ( September 10, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government and Ohio have decided to settle their more than 15-year legal battle over the state's authorization of coal mining near a federal dam and reservoir....
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