Insurer May Be On The Hook For Debt Collector's Defense

By Hope Patti ( September 11, 2026, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Claims that a debt collector engaged in an illegal collection scheme aren't covered under its policy with a Nationwide unit, but the insurer may owe coverage if it is found to have acted in bad faith while defending the company, a Washington federal court ruled....
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