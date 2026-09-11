New IHS Director Says Bill Protects $5.3B In Health Programs
By Joyce Hanson ( September 11, 2026, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Newly confirmed Indian Health Service Director Mark Cruz in one of the first acts of his four-year term has told tribal leaders that $5.3 billion in federal funds earmarked for IHS programs is safe following the U.S. government's passage of a stopgap spending bill....
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