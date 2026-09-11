GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Sue Reisinger ( September 11, 2026, 4:26 PM EDT) -- AI is driving a significant gap between in-house legal departments' budgets and the cost of their workloads, according to a new study. Speaking of gaps, a new Law360 Pulse report on women in law found that men still make up 71% of law firm equity partners and 63% of nonequity partners....
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