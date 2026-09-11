Employment Authority: 2nd Circ. Deepens NLRB Policy Woes
By Patrick Hoff ( September 11, 2026, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with coverage on how a recent Second Circuit decision shows the vulnerability of foundational National Labor Relations Board policies, an appeals judge's frustration with courts discounting evidence of workplace harassment when the conduct isn't directed at the plaintiff and new U.S. Department of Labor guidance on how nonprofits should compensate employees who also volunteer for their organization. ...
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