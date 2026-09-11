Judge Warns Of AI Falsehoods In Tossing BetMGM Suit

By Melanie Dorsey ( September 11, 2026, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a suburban Detroit man's lawsuit accusing BetMGM and MGM Grand Detroit of illegally sending him promotions after he joined state gambling self-exclusion lists, while warning him that he may have used generative artificial intelligence to produce a court filing containing false statements. ...
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