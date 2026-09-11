Commerce Failed To Flag Errors For Kazakhstani Metal Co.
By Dylan Moroses ( September 11, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce must reconsider results of its countervailing duty investigation into a Kazakhstani metal manufacturer after the U.S. Court of International Trade found the government didn't give the company sufficient notice of mistakes in its submissions....
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