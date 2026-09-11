DC Circ. Nixes Energy Dept.'s Order To Keep Coal Plant Open

By Keith Goldberg ( September 11, 2026, 11:12 AM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday wiped out a U.S. Department of Energy order to keep open a Michigan coal-fired power plant slated for retirement, saying it represents an unjustified expansion of the agency's emergency authority under the Federal Power Act....
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