Mass. Fund Says It Was Sidelined After Lining Up $300M

By Julie Manganis ( September 11, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts life sciences investment fund says SPRIM Global Investments strung it along on a pledge to bring it in as a co-general partner in a new joint fund, then backed out of the agreement and took control of the fund after the plaintiff lined up a $300 million investment, according to a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts state court....
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