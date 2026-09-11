Fed. Circ. Agrees Globus Didn't Infringe Spinal Surgery IP

By Ryan Davis ( September 11, 2026, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday upheld a Pennsylvania federal judge's decisions clearing Globus Medical Inc. of infringing Moskowitz Family LLC spinal surgery tool patents, agreeing that language used in the patents' opening statement, or preamble, limited their scope....
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