7th Circ. Probes Ill. Nonprofit Demographic Disclosure Law
By Celeste Bott ( September 11, 2026, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel wrestled Friday with whether Illinois' law requiring nonprofits to publicize their demographic data merely encourages diversity or unconstitutionally compels speech, with one judge questioning whether its "nudging effects" establish an injury while another highlighted legislators' statements indicating a push to influence leadership or donor decisions....
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