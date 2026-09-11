NC Biz Court OKs Data Breach Deal But Shrinks Atty Fees

By Hayley Fowler ( September 11, 2026, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina Business Court judge gave his final seal of approval to a class action data breach settlement with an eye care provider but slashed the amount of attorney fees he would allow, saying the deal was fair but "by no means extraordinary."...
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