Ex-Wash. Bench Officer Censured Over Explicit Texts, Emails

By Ben Adlin ( September 11, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Commission on Judicial Conduct censured a former Okanogan County Superior Court commissioner Friday, finding that Robert Colbert violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by engaging in what a stipulated agreement describes as "unprofessional, inappropriate communications" with a court employee that involved "sexually explicit language."...
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