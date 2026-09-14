Chamber Tells Justices Plane Forfeiture Should Be Blocked

By Mike Curley ( September 14, 2026, 3:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Manufacturers are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reaffirm the Eighth Amendment's excessive fines clause and find that the state of Alaska's seizure of a $95,000 plane over a six-pack of beer is out of proportion to the alleged harm....
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