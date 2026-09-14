Victoria's Secret Says UK Retailer Is Making 'PINK' Ripoffs

By Gina Kim ( September 14, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Victoria's Secret has alleged a United Kingdom men's shirt business makes women's apparel with "PINK" marks that are sold by retailers like Fashion Nova and Charlotte Russe, and that has prompted consumer confusion and complaints about the quality and appearance of the copycat products....
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