Pa. Warns Data Center Growth Could Overwhelm Supply

By Nate Beck ( September 14, 2026, 7:15 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission said in a Monday report that the state's electric grid by 2030 will carry a risk of outage nearly six times greater than a reliability standard for the region allows, based on the likeliest scenario to follow a rush of data center-driven electricity demand....
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