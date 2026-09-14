Samsung Seeks Toss Of Dua Lipa Copyright, TM Suit In Calif.

By Adam Lidgett ( September 14, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Samsung has argued that pop singer Dua Lipa's suit over the use of an image of her face on boxes containing Samsung televisions should be thrown out, saying her trademark and copyright claims fall short....
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