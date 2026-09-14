Latvian Carrier AirBaltic Hits Ch. 11 After COVID, War Shocks

By Yun Park ( September 14, 2026, 11:22 AM EDT) -- Latvian carrier airBaltic filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New York on Monday, citing liabilities of more than $1 billion, after years of financial strain from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a sharp increase in jet fuel prices following the outbreak of the Iran-U.S. conflict in early 2026....
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